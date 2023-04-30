Gateway Toastmasters

Sargent at Arms Mary Girard opened Gateway Toastmasters’ April 12 meeting with the mission statement and Pledge of Allegiance. Serving as toastmaster was Mary Ingram. The theme and the word for the night was “Boundaries.”

Mitch Nickerson recited a prayer based on the importance of boundaries. Joke master Deb Waskowiak brought laughter to the group.

Arthur Wentz was the speaker for the evening. His presentation title was “Can You Play Alone?” It was all about a new game he discovered.

Chris Waters led the Table Topic session. Nickerson, Girard, Jerry Posey and Kim Anderson addressed his questions about boundaries.

Posey served as general evaluator for the meeting. Mike Frank evaluated the speaker. Kim Anderson served as timer. Jackie Gfeller was the grammarian.

The April 19 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters was opened by Sergeant at Arms Mary Girard. Toastmaster was Arthur Wentz and the theme was, “New Beginnings.”

Anita Lewandowski presented an invocation with a series of quotes.

Jerry Posey presented the word of the night, “eclectic.” Chris Waters served as joke master.

Mary Ingram gave a presentation about gardening tips she has learned from her mentors.

Mitch Nickerson asked some hard-ball and soft-ball questions for the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Posey, Lewandowski, Waters and Deb Waskowiak met the challenge of addressing his questions.

Kim Anderson served as general evaluator for the meeting. Mike Frank gave a formal evaluation on the speaker. Gfeller gave the timing report.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.

Epsilon Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa

Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met March 20 at Peace Lutheran Church for the Tri-Chapter Sisters Celebration.

Norma Gauthier, president, called the regular meeting to order, which preceded the program where several members were honored.

In addition, information on the 2023 State Alpha Delta Kappa Convention scheduled for April 1 in Crete was discussed. Five Epsilon Chapter members plan on attending.

Information on the upcoming International Convention of Alpha Delta Kappa scheduled for July 12-16 in Kansas City was also relayed.

Epsilon sisters who were recognized for their continued service to the sorority were: Clista Campbell and Kristi Ryan — 10 years; Mary Ann Gerdes and Katie Ramsey — 25 years; and Judi Kosmicki and Nancy Rutar — 50 years.

Fellowship with the Tri-Chapter Sisters and a salad supper were enjoyed following the recognition of the members.

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace

Regent Michelle McDonald opened the April 19 meeting of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace, at Blessed Sacrament.

McDonald introduced visitor Pat McHugh from Court Ava Marie of St Mary’s, and she installed new member-to-be Amy Czaplewski.

Colleen Goodwin from the education committee announced Gracie Woods as the recipient of the Courts Scholarship this year. Gracie is the daughter of Gina Woods. The award will be presented to her at the May meeting.

McDonald asked members to sign up to hand out candy kisses on Father’s Day after the Masses. She also needs new volunteers to take over sending out Mass cards to the family of deceased members. Anita Graff and Mary Phelan volunteered. Blessed Sacrament Preschool is in need of more rosaries, so a date will be set to work on them in the future.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, with Ascension Thursday being on the normal meeting day. The group will have a salad supper. Members are to bring a salad and a guest with them, a potential member, sister, daughter or grandchild.