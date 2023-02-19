Hargis House

Women’s Club

The Hargis House Women’s Club had annual elections at its Jan. 10 meeting. Newly elected officers are: Sherry Moore, president; Martha Moellenberndt, vice president, with Linda Studley helping; Anita Lewandowski, secretary; and Patty Hooker, treasurer. Immediate Past President is Pat Mader. Marlene Johnson is in charge of rentals.

Members were encouraged to sign up for committees including Garden Tour, Christmas tours, Go Big Give, other fundraisers and Building and Grounds.

All interested parties are invited to join the organization, which meets the second Tuesday each month with a program at noon and business meeting following at 1 p.m.

The February meeting is a Victorian Valentine’s Day pot luck with an interactive program. Jean Lukesh will give the March program on Nebraska’s female aviator, Evelyn Sharp.

For additional information or to request a membership application, call 308-850-1480.

Gateway Toastmasters

Mitch Nickerson was Toastmaster for the Feb. 1 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters. The theme for the meeting was “Legacy.”

Kim Anderson presented an invocation with an in-depth look at legacy. Jackie Gfeller shared a series of words from a Readers Digest list published in the late 1960s. It was interesting to see words that are commonly used today. The list included the words — atypical and pandemic. Mike Frank served as joke master.

Mary Ingram gave a presentation about the Power of Patterns and how we can use them to achieve success.

Jerry Posey led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Arthur Wentz, Anita Lewanowski, and Chris Waters shared their responses to his questions.

Lewandowski served as general evaluator for the meeting. Gfeller gave a formal evaluation on the speaker. Waters gave the timing report.

The theme for the Feb. 8 meeting was “Go Fly a Kite.” Jackie Gfeller led the group as toastmaster. Mike Frank presented the invocation as he looked at the theme from two different perspectives.

Jerry Posey introduced the word of the night, “affirmation.” Mitch Nickerson entertained the group as joke master. Arthur Wentz gave a powerful presentation about how to stay positive when life is tough.

Kim Anderson led the Table Topics portion of the meeting with a question about sharing a story about flying a kite. Posey, Nickerson and Frank addressed her question with a one-to-two minute response.

Mary Ingram served as general evaluator and reflected on the meeting. Mary Girard evaluated the speaker. Deb Jackson gave the timing report for our speakers and evaluator.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.

Kappa Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Jan. 26 St. Pauls Lutheran Church. President Lois Wegner called the meeting to order. Nola Oberhelman led the singing of the Delta Kappa Gamma Song.

The Chapter’s “Bags for Babies” project was discussed. Theda Van Horn has a number of cloth bags and parent information materials to put in them, as well as sufficient children’s storybooks to continue the project for some time.

Wegner made announcements regarding the April 21-23 Nebraska State Convention. Special speaker will be Bev Mantey-VanCrockhite from DKG International Headquarters, and member registration forms need to be submitted by March 20 in order to avoid a late fee. Jackie Mason will present options at the next chapter meeting for a basket the chapter needs to donate for the state organization’s fundraising auction.

Once the meeting recessed special guests, Eddie the Service Dog, and his two side kicks Connie and Don Moeller were welcomed. Eddie, a 10-year-old Golden Retriever, is widely known for his emotional support in many situations of need through Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dog Ministries. He, Connie and Don, all of Grand Island, travel throughout the United States during times of serious distress, with their most recent long-distance trip being to Uvalde, Texas, following the school massacre. The Dog Ministries program dates back to the 1940’s. Currently 135 dogs serve the country, with eight in Nebraska. They provide support in community schools, hospitals, rest homes and veterans’ facilities during disasters, but also in their home locales when not on long-distance duties.

The meeting concluded with refreshments served by Dianne Vorderstrasse and Wanda Duennerman.

The next meeting will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Palmer Public Schools, with a presentation about educational school houses.