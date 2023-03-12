Epsilon Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa

Members of Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Feb. 15 via Zoom. The program at the Crane Trust and Visitor’s Center was canceled due to winter weather. President Norma Gauthier welcomed the many members who participated via zoom.

Mary Ann Gerdes reported she delivered Valentine treats to Epsilon’s active members. The upcoming International Convention and Nebraska Alpha Delta Kappa Convention information were discussed.

The next meeting will be Monday, March 20, at Peace Lutheran Church for the Tri-Chapter Sisters Celebration at 5 p.m., with a salad supper/celebration at 6 pm.

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge

Results for February were:

Thursday, Feb 2 — First, Pat Vogel, LeeAnn Jensen; second, Keith Sinor, Myrna Sullivan; third, Ronda Kruger, Pat Grudzinski.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 — First, Ronda Kruger, Linda McConnell; second, LeeAnn Jensen, Myrna Sullivan; third, Pat Vogel, Sherry Kahrhoff.

Thursday, Feb. 9 — First, Gayle Hogeland, Sheryl Clymer; second, Charlie Fox, Bob Clymer; third, Tom Beswick, Keith Sinor.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 — First, Steve Millnitz, Bob Fickes; second, Tom Beswick, Keith Sinor; third, Charlie Fox, Sherry Kahrhoff.

Thursday, Feb. 16 — First, Steve Millnitz, Mary Fox; second, Linda Hessel, Gina Olsen; third, Myrna Sullivan, Charlie Fox.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 — First, Mary Fox, Gina Olsen; second, Tom Beswick, Bob Fickes; third, LeeAnn Jensen, Myrna Sullivan.

Thursday, Feb. 23 — First, Myrna Sullivan, Pat Vogel; second, Keith Sinor,Tom Beswick; third, Ed and Sam Schrock.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 — First, LeeAnn Jensen, Charlie Fox; second, Keith Sinor, Myrna Sullivan; third, Bob Fickes, Tom Beswick.

Hargis House Women’s Club

Members of the Hargis House Women’s Club will meet March 14 at the Hargis House, 1109 W. Second St.

Prior to their meeting, national award-winning author Jean Lukesh will present a program on Evelyn Sharp at noon.

Nebraska’s most famous female aviator was not born in Nebraska, but at a very early age she fell in love with airplanes, while living in Hastings, Ord, Grand Island and Lincoln. She overcame many obstacles to achieve her dreams of owning and flying her own airplane, then became one of the youngest of Amelia Earhart’s “99” women pilots, and also taught men to fly.

At the start of World War II, she joined the WASPs, or Women’s Airforce Service Pilots, and made a name for herself as she ferried many brand new, high-powered warplanes cross country to the men who flew them in battle during that war. Her name was Evelyn Sharp, also known to her fellow pilots as “Sharpie.”

Jean Lukesh, is a Nebraska historian and 10-time National/International Children’s/Young Adult Book Award Winner. She will share stories from her book: “Sky Rider: The Story of Evelyn Sharp, World War II WASP”.

Following the presentation, the Hargis House Women’s Club will have its monthly meeting at 1 p.m.

There is no cost to attend the noon program. Freewill donations will be accepted.

For additional information, call Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.