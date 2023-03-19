Gateway Toastmasters

“The Power of Words” was the theme for the March 1 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters. Mary Ingram led the group as toastmaster. Chris Waters read a passage from Psalms 27 for his invocation.

Deb Jackson provided the word of the night, “magniloquent.” Mike Frank served as the joke master. Jerry Posey was the speaker for the evening.

Arthur Wentz led the Table Topic session. Jackie Gfeller and guests, Deb Waskowiak and Kiley Hammand, spoke off-the-cuff to address his questions.

Gfeller led the evaluation portion of the meeting. Nickerson evaluated the speaker. Waters was the timer while Jackson served as the grammarian.

Sargent at Arms Mary Girard opened March 8 meeting with reciting Gateway Toastmasters’ mission statement and honoring the flag with Pledge of Allegiance. This was a special meeting, as the group’s Toastmaster, Mitch Nickerson, also served as the panel facilitator. The topic for discussion was “The art of writing, posting and/or publishing your works.”

Panel members were Jerry Posey, Jackie Gfeller, Anita Lewandowski and Mary Ingram. They addressed questions: What is your motivation to write? What inspires your writing? Who is your target audience? How or where do you share your writing? How difficult is it to get published?

The audience was given a question and answer time at the end of the discussion.

Deb Jackson gave her overall evaluation of the meeting.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meets every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.