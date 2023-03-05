Hall County

VFWA 1347Fifteen Hall County VFWA 1347 members were present at the Feb. 7 meeting at the United Veterans Club.

Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer and Patriotic Instructor David Jewett lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

President Lori Skala opened the meeting. Because of inclement weather, there was no January meeting. Thank-you notes were read from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for treats supplied in December and January and from Margie Kohler for postage she uses to send greetings to veterans.

Lori Skala reported the VFW Auxiliary magazine is no longer being printed but is available at the Malta website.

Wreaths Across America reports: 1.) The annual fundraiser Car Show ad will be in the 2023 Car Show catalog. 2.) The extra wreaths not needed at the Veterans Cemetery were distributed at the Westlawn Memorial Cemetery. 3.) Approximately 150 to 200 people attended the December ceremony.

The Auxiliary voted to purchase a Fonner Park winners blanket for Military Recognition Day, Feb. 26.

Skala announced the appointment of Linda Winget as deputy to the Hospital Healthcare Representative Committee after the resignation of Pat Geiger. She will work with Billie Herron on this committee.

The Auxiliary sent a donation to the Quilters Cottage in Kearney to help defray expenses for making Quilts of Valor. Quilt of Valor Day was Feb. 4.

More VFW Auxiliary emblems and clutch backs will be ordered. The emblems are to be worn whenever a member does outreach volunteer activities in the community.

The next meeting will be March 7 at the UVC. Lunch will be at noon, with the meeting to follow at 1 p.m.

Gateway ToastmastersGateway Toastmasters had its annual public speaking contest at the club level on Feb. 15. The winner of the contest will advance to the area competition. Anita Lewandowski led the group as contest chair and toastmaster. Mary Girard shared a poem for her invocation.

Lewandowski explained the rules for the contest and how it will proceed. The judges were off screen and given the guidelines for judging.

Competitors for the Table Topics Contest were Jackie Gfeller and Gerald Posey. Posey was placed in a breakout room while Gfeller addressed the question. After her response, Posey returned to the main room. He was given the same question. They each gave a one-to-two minute response to the question: What lesson have you had to learn the hard way?

While the judges tabulated their scores, Deb Jackson asked three others in attendance, more table topic questions. The timer for the evening was Mitch Nickerson.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Gfeller was announced the winner. She will advance to the area contest.

Sargent at Arms Mary Girard opened the Feb. 22 meeting with Gateway Toastmasters’ mission statement and Pledge of Allegiance. Serving as toastmaster was Jerry Posey. His theme for the night was, “Spring Flowers.”

Mitch Nickerson recited a beautiful poem from Mother Teresa. Chris Waters brought a lively joke to share with the group.

Arthur Wentz provided the word of the night, “fecund.” Anita Lewandowski was the speaker for the evening with her topic, “Relationships 101.”

Mary Ingram led the Table Topic session. Nickerson, Wentz and Waters spoke off the cuff to address her questions.

Jackie Gfeller led the evaluation portion of the meeting and evaluated the speaker. Kim Anderson and Mike Frank served as timers. Wentz was the grammarian.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.

Hargis House Women’s Club

President Sherry Moore opened the Feb. 14 meeting of the Hargis House Women’s Club. After a luncheon prayer, all were invited to partake of the holiday themed potluck.

Special guests Phyl Kostbahn and Bonnie Fischer, members of Alpha Sigma, shared information about the Holiday Tour of Homes that was discontinued a few years ago. Hargis House members will be reinstating this community tradition.

The group enjoyed Victorian Valentine’s Day trivia with prizes for those who had the most correct answers. New to the group was the concept of vinegar valentines delivered to those whom a sender did not like and the old wives tale of putting bay leaves on your pillow for sweet dreams of your future husband.

Linda Studley and Martha Moellenberndt have assembled a committee to plan the Victorian tea parties, with the first one set for Saturday, April 22.

The House is available for rentals. Membership applications are available by calling 308-850-1480. The group’s mission is to renovate the Hargis House and provide programming to promote the Victorian era, while having fun and learning new things.

The next meeting will be at noon Tuesday, March 14, with a program presented by award-winning author Dr. Jean Lukesh. Her topic is Evelyn Sharp, a woman who made her mark as a trainer of pilots in World War II. The program is open to the public and those attending can bring a sack lunch. A meeting follows, starting at 1 p.m.