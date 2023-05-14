Danish Sisterhood

Six members of Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No. 113, met at the home of Leila Johnson.

Vice President Sylvia lead the meeting with the Pledge of Alliance. Edie Grim read the correspondence and articles from the Danish Sisterhood news.

Tim Hannibal took the floor as he is needing volunteers for the annual “Grundlovsfest” set for June 17. There will be lots of bicycles in town as it is the 30th anniversary of the hike and bike trial in Dannebrog, the Danish capital of Nebraska.

Edie Grim made a motion to bring back the “Secret Sister” traditions for birthdays and holidays. Christine Rindone second it and the motion was carried.

Members all signed a card for good friend Marie Rosenquist. Christine Rinedone read from her “Hygge” (means cozy) book. It told how to satisfy your soul.

The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6. at the Olive Garden. “Secret Sister” names will be drawn.

Anyone interested in becoming a part the Danish Sisterhood group can call Edie Grim at 308-226-2578.

Gateway Toastmasters

Jerry Posey was toastmaster for Gateway Toastmasters’ April 26 meeting. Mary Girard opened the meeting with the club mission statement and Pledge of Allegiance.

Kim Anderson recited a prayer celebrating spring for the invocation. Deb Waskowiak introduced the word of the night, “flibbertigibbet.” And if that didn’t bring laughter to the room, Mitch Nickerson did serving as joke master.

Jackie Gfeller gave an interesting presentation about dandelions. It included a power point and short video.

Mike Frank led the Table Topic portion of the meeting. Arthur Wentz, Mary Ingram and guest Tony Paxtle addressed his questions about springtime.

Chris Waters served as general evaluator. Girard evaluated the speaker and Ingram served as official timer.

Mary Girard opened the meeting with the club mission statement and the Pledge of Allegiance. The duty of toastmaster for the May 3 meeting was shared by Jackie Gfeller and Art Wentz. The theme for the night was “Best Day of Your Life.”

Mike Frank gave the invocation. Word master was Wentz. The word for the night was ‘onomatopoeia.” It’s a term that imitates the sound it is describing – example: buzz, hiss.

Speaker Jerry Posey captivated the audience with his knowledge of gravity.

Girard led the table topics portion of the meeting. Wentz, Posey and Frank addressed her questions. They were centered on the best day of your life in elementary school, college and work life.

Gfeller served as general evaluator for the meeting. Mitch Nickerson gave a formal evaluation of the speaker. Jackie Gfeller was the timer.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.