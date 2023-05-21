Hall County VFWA 1347

Eleven members of Hall County VFWA 1347 attended the May 2 meeting at the United Veterans Club.

Junior Vice President and Past President Jean Seeley installed the slate of officers for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

A thank-you note was received from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for treats the Auxiliary supplied in April.

Three members assisted with a recreation activity at the VAMC.

LaVonne Catron gave a legislative report stating that everyone is waiting for a final signature to move forward the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery becoming a state veterans cemetery.

The VFW Post has asked for the Auxiliary to assist distributing buddy poppies at the Memorial Day Services on Monday, May 29, at Memorial Park, east of the UVC. Those helping are asked to gather at 9 a.m. to get supplies assembled and begin greeting those attending.

Billie Herron, historian and media chairperson, is continuing to post VFW and Auxiliary information on Facebook. She will begin including information about the Wreaths Across America Car Show Fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 14 in the west parking lot of the UVC.

Emblem badges with magnetic backs are available for members. These badges may be worn when doing community activities, showing that the person is a VFW Auxiliary member.

President Lori Skala attended the District 11 VFW meeting on April 24 in Broken Bow. District officers were elected.

The charter was draped for Past Department President Gayle Beran.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. June 6 at the UVC. Those wishing to eat together can meet at noon.

Prairie Pioneer Quilt Guild

The Prairie Pioneer Quilt Guild met May 11. Representatives of the Quilts of Valor Foundation were present and talked about their program. They were followed by a presentation and trunk show by Kelly Ashton of Overland Park, Kansas. The evening ended with a big “Show and Tell” by many members of the guilt guild.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. A trunk show by guild member Julie Lechner is on the agenda. Visitors are always welcome.

For more information, call President Anna Wood at 308-391-1953.