Epsilon Chapter, Alpha Delta KappaMembers of Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met April 19 at Barr Middle School.

Dr. Amanda Levos, Grand Island Public School’s district English learner coordinator and equity systems navigator, was the speaker. She presented information regarding the Newcomers programs, the Welcome Center and many other facts pertaining to English Language Learners in the GIPS district.

Gauthier reported that member Bianca Ayala was awarded a regional scholarship from Alpha Delta Kappa.

Becky Fausett was initiated into membership.

Twenty Epsilon Chapter members and guests were in attendance for brunch and the May 6 meeting at Riverside Golf Club.

Member Jackie Bigley presented a scholarship to Halle Kohmetscher from Doniphan-Trumbull High School. Halle will be attending UNK next year.

Gauthier reported the international convention will be July 12-16 in Kansas City, Missouri. Five members are planning to attend. Also, the fall executive board meeting will be Oct. 14 in Grand Island and the state convention is scheduled for April 6, 2024, in Omaha.

Members are looking forward to participating in the annual walk, the Longest Day for Alzheimer’s event set for June 21. Members are encouraged to invite friends to join in the walk this summer.

Gateway ToastmastersThe theme for the May 10 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters was “Storms.” Mary Girard led the group as toastmaster. Chris Waters read from the book titled “Yes” by Richard Rohr for his invocation.

Jerry Posey gave us the word of the night, “attrition.” Members are challenged to use it during the meeting.

Arthur Wentz was served as joke master. He proved to the group that you could laugh about storms.

Newest member Deb Waskowiak gave her ice breaker speech. The purpose of this presentation is to introduce yourself to the audience in a four-to-six minute time frame.

Mary Ingram led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Wentz, Waters and Posey addressed her questions about storms with a one-to-two minute response.

Kim Anderson served as general evaluator. Jackie Gfeller evaluated the speaker. Mike Frank gave the timing report for speakers and evaluator.

Mike Frank served as toastmaster for the May 17 meeting. The theme was “Summertime Fun.” Kim Anderson shared a prayer for the invocation. Anita Lewandowski introduced the word of the night, “novice.”

Deb Waskowiak entertained the group as joke master. Why should you not trust stairs? Because they are always up to something.

Mitch Nickerson gave a powerful presentation about lessons he has learned through a lifetime of leadership.

Jackie Gfeller led the Table Topics portion of the meeting with questions about summertime fun for the members. Mary Girard and Waskowiak addressed her questions. Guest Veda Bennett, a former toastmaster member, also responded to a question.

Mary Ingram served as general evaluator. Arthur Wentz evaluated the speaker. Gfeller gave the timing report for the speakers and evaluator. As grammarian, Lewandowski reported on what filler words she heard throughout the night, what strong phrases she heard and who used the word of the night.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227Regent Michelle McDonald opened the May 17 meeting of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, at Blessed Sacrament.

Julie Markvicka with Habitat for Humanity reported the group could help the organization with labor and/or bringing food for the workers. Blessed Sacrament’s day to work will be Saturday, June 24. The group could also participate in the Cookie Walk, a fundraiser set for the first Sunday in December at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.

Gracie Woods, daughter of Gina Woods, was this year’s CDA High School Scholarship recipient.

Thank-you notes were received from State Regent Betty Fredericks thanking Court Queen of Peace for all the work they did at the state convention and also from Shirley Murphy for the Mass card sent on behalf of Shirley’s sister.

The court’s resolution regarding the dress code has been sent to National.

Rosaries made by Lou Rosno were given to the pre-school children. The group will continue to collect and save Best Choice UPC bar codes and canceled stamps.

There was a discussion about making Christmas shawls for the members who are in nursing homes. The discussion will be continued next month.

Mary Phelan was recognized for being Volunteer of the Year at CHI Health St. Francis. Court Queen of Peace No. 2227 was awarded third place for having 10 new members at the state convention.

Graduation cards were sent to graduates at both Blessed Sacrament and Resurrection churches. There was discussion on a basket for Fall Fest and Priest Appreciation Day.

Resurrection Church will celebrate its 50th Jubilee with a meal on Sunday, June 4. Geri Zaruba asked for five volunteers to help supervise the dinner. Students will be serving the meal. Dorothy Woltman won the door prize.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, with a meal to celebrate new members.