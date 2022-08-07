Club Notes for Sunday, Aug. 7

Gateway Toastmasters

Mary Girard led the group as toastmaster for the July 13 Gateway Toastmasters meeting. The theme was “Vacation Past and Future.” Arthur Wentz recited a prayer for his invocation.

Deb Jackson introduced an interesting word as word master, “abeyance.” Alexa served as joke master, as Mary Ingram shared her joke for the night.

Mitch Nickerson captivated the group with a story from his childhood, that brought along five life lessons. Courtney Richardson shared her travel adventures with family.

Jerry Posey led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Wentz, Ingram, Jackie Gfeller and Anita Lewandowski took on the challenge of addressing his questions.

Lewandowski served as general evaluator for the meeting. Gfeller and Jackson evaluated the speakers. Wentz gave the timing report.

Gateway Toastmasters did not meet July 20, as many members attended officer training hosted by the District 24 office.

The theme for the July 27 meeting was “Light a Spark.” Deb Jackson led the group as toastmaster. Anita Lewandowski shared an invocation and a joke, giving members something to think about and contemplate as well as a laugh to lighten the mood.

Jackson gave the word of the night, “apropos,” meaning — with regard to something. Lighting a spark is apropos to having a growth mindset.

Arthur Wentz’s speech, “I’m Bored,” shared descriptions of six of his favorite board games to play when he is bored. Many of the games were unknown to others in the club and sparked the desire to learn more about them.

Jerry Posey gave a speech titled “More than A Title.” He then went on to give his form of fireside chat and share types of professionals and what makes them professionals. Hence the professional title relating to the title in his speech title.

Mary Girard led Table Topics portion. Posey, Lewandowski and Chris Waters addressed her questions with a one-to-two minute response.

Mitch Nickerson served as general evaluator and gave a great reflection of the meeting. Jackson and Courtney Richardson evaluated the speakers. Waters gave the timing report for speakers and evaluators.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge

Results for July were:

Tuesday, July 5 — First, Eldon Ervin, Pat Knust; second, Phil and Jackie Maynard; third, Susan Holsten, Maria Dierks.

Thursday, July 7 — First, Eldon Ervin, Pat Vogel; second, Jerry Kenyon, Tom Beswick; third, Sheryl Clymer, Susan Holsten.

Tuesday, July 12 — Phil and Jackie Maynard; second, Gina Olsen, Elsie Roemmich; third, Diane Kenyon, Pat Knust.

Thursday, July 14 — First, Jerry Kenyon, Tom Beswick; tied for second, Phil and Jackie Maynard and Catherine Kutilek, Myrna Sullivan.

Tuesday, July 19 — First, Elsie Roemmich, Eldon Ervin; second, Steve Millnitz, Jerry Kenyon; third, Phil and Jackie Maynard.

Thursday, July 21 — First, Steve Millnitz, Patt Rice; second, Charlie Fox, LeeAnn Jensen; third, Lonnie Rice, Mary Fox.

The group did not play July 26 and 28.