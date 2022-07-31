Club Notes for Sunday, July 31

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women

President Joann Oseka welcomed eight members of GFWC/NFWC Caring Women to their July 11 meeting at First-Faith United Methodist Church.

Karen Bortz offered the Thought for the Day titled “Home” from Small Miracles.

Sandy Kendall, courtesy chairman, reported she sent a get well card to Marlene Schmidt and a sympathy card to Linda Sander after her husband, Gary, passed away.

Barb Gillham will deliver pillowcases to Hope Harbor.

Becky Otto attended the meeting for Go Big Give. Next year’s event will be May 4.

Deb Grim reported she is now on the Education Loan Committee. Karen Crandall is the newsletter chairman

Bunco was a suggestion for a fundraiser for local clubs.

Member learned that if they visit Washington, D.C., they can stay at the GFWC Headquarters.

It was decided the group will volunteer for the Sophomore Pilgrimage next year.

Deb Grim has 76 caps for kids surgeries and 50 bags ready to go to CHI Health St. Francis.

Upcoming events:

— Sept. 15-18: Mississippi Valley Region Conference in North Dakota.

— Oct. 22: GFWC/NFWC Caring Women will host the District V/VI Convention in Grand Island. Dana Jelinek will speak on tourism.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at First-Faith UMC. Louise Zimmerman will have the Thought for the Day.