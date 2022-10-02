Club Notes for Sunday, Oct. 2

Gamma Chapter, Delta Kappa GammaMembers of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma, met Sept. 17 at the home of hostess Rebecca Hoobler. President Dr. Nancy Hesman-Krueger called the meeting to order with 12 members and three guests present. She installed Colleen O’Neill as president and Cathy Morgan as treasurer. The vice president and secretary were installed in May.

Kathy Behring reported the summer social for families at O’Neill’s home was well attended: 13 members, two former members and two guests.

Morgan reported a change in the bylaws will be required due to the reorganization plan for the group’s committees.

Hesman-Krueger presented the necrology service for Georgia Bishel.

Members decided the fall project would be to supply help to Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

Hoobler presented the program on Greek culture, traditions and food. Members brought children’s books for a Greek school in Chicago.

The next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Hy-Vee upstairs meeting room, with Jenny Messerer and Hesman-Krueger as hostesses. The program will be a scholarship fundraiser.