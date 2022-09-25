CLUB NOTES

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women Woman’s Club

Ten members attended GFWC/NFWC Caring Women Woman’s Club’s on Sept. 12 meeting.

President JoAnn Oseka opened the meeting and had the Thought for the Day titled “Magic.”

A thank-you note from Nebraska State Firefighters was received. The group helped during its state meeting in Grand Island.

Louise Zimmerman reported Lynda Fickes is a new member.

Caring Women will be hosting the District 5/6 Convention Oct. 22 at the Hall County Department of Corrections on East Highway 30. Pre-registration needs to be sent by Oct. 20. Small bottles of water are still needed. Coffee and muffins will be provided at 8:30 a.m. The registration fee is $2. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be box lunch from Hy-Vee. Becky Otto is in charge of getting the food. Liz Gerberding will furnish the cream. Zimmerman will arrange for table decorations.

The group currently has enough pillowcases, tote bags and lap blankets. Members purchasing sheets for the Slumberland project were reminded to check for the best deal.

A possible new project is giving clothing items suitable for ladies to go on employment interviews. Shampoo, lotion, etc. are still being collected. This project would be through Whispering Hope, formerly known as the Crisis Center. Liz Gerberding will ask if they could give the program for Jan. 2. Earl May will be asked if they could give the March 6 program.

Caring Women will participate in the Fantasy of Trees at Stuhr Museum again this year. The theme will be “Hearts.”

Upcoming events include the Oct. 1, Harvest of Harmony Parade.

The next meeting will be Oct. 3 at the home of JoAnn Oseka. Sandy Kendall will have the Thought for the Day. Those attending are asked bring items to trim the hearts to make the Stuhr Museum Christmas tree decorations.

Gateway Toastmasters

The theme for the Sept. 14 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters was “If Anything Were Possible.” Mary Ingram led the group as toastmaster. Deb Jackson recited a poem for the invocation. Mitch Nickerson introduced the word of the night, “panache.”

The group did an amazing job when Mary Girard challenged the group to finish her series of jokes. Arthur Wentz gave a moving presentation about his wish to fly in a helicopter.

Anita Lewandowski spoke about her work at the Nebraska State Fair. Jackie Gfeller led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Wentz, Jackson and Jerry Posey addressed her questions with a one-to-two minute response.

Posey served as general evaluator and gave a great reflection of the meeting. Nickerson and Jackson evaluated the speakers. Girard gave the timing report for speakers and evaluators.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.

Danish Sisterhood

Danish Sisterhood, No. 113 Western Star Lodge, met Sept. 6 at the Lincoln home of Christine Rinedone, daughter of member Sylvia McTavish. Four members were present, Jackie Gawrych, Edie Grim, McTavish and Diana Honore, in addition to special guest, Anna Ackah from Ghana. Ackah, general physician, gave an interesting talk about her schooling and the adjustment she made coming to America with her family.

A short business meeting was conducted and everyone was encouraged to attend a final joint meeting with Danish Brotherhood No. 211 on Sept. 17 at Dannebrog Delights. The group finalized plans for the annual District Convention scheduled for Oct. 22 at Columbia Hall in Dannebrog. This convention will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. for the entertainment.

Those interested in joining the fellowship of Danish Sisterhood, can call Edie Grim at 308-226-2578.

There will be no meeting of the Sisterhood in October because of the convention.

Hall County VFWA 1347 Auxiliary

President Lori Skala called the Sept. 6 meeting of Hall County VFWA 1347. Chaplain Lyanne Kelly led the opening prayer, followed by David Jewett leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Correspondence was read from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for items delivered for the transitional room.

Jean Seely thanked all the volunteers who helped during the Nebraska State Fair.

Because of restrictions at the VAMC and Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney, the group will not volunteer at this time. Treats for VAMC will be delivered in September. The NVHK will not be doing Staff for Santa. Instead, they are asking groups to “Adopt a Den.” Donations will purchase items for residents to use in their wing’s den.

Lori Skala reported several members volunteered during the Nebraska State Fair.

Lyanne Kelly will send a United Veterans Club gift card to the group’s gold star family.

Billie Herron continues to post information on Facebook and the website. She is looking for activity pictures to include.

Volunteers signed up to display posters around the community for the Wreaths Across America Car Show fundraiser.

Linda Winget and Lyanne Kelly and their husbands attended the Vietnam Veterans Reunion in Kearney, they reported on the activities. They also sold 44 military recognition bracelets.

Members provided refreshments for the National Guard unit’s family day on Sept. 14.

The state VFW meeting will be Oct. 8 in Lincoln. Registration information is available from LaVonne Catron or Skala.

The State Fair Veteran’s Day program was discussed with different ideas suggested for next year. Approximately 400 people attended the program.

The American Legion Auxiliary will be working with the Hall County VFWA to host a Christmas party for club member’s families. The date is tentative at this time.

Jean Seely brought six patriotic Vietnam picture plates. They will be part of a silent auction during the Wreaths Across America Car Show, with proceeds going to December’s Wreaths Across America event. Seely will be in charge of the display and bidding process.

Catron has contacted the local schools about the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen contests. She also put an article in The Grand Island Independent.

The group will send $25 for the new National President’s Project for 3-D Art contest.

Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day is Sept. 25. September is also Suicide Prevention Month. A new phone number for help has been activated, call 988.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the United Veterans Club, with those wishing to gather sooner having lunch at noon.

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227

Regent Michelle McDonald called to order the Sept. 15 meeting of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227, at Blessed Sacrament.

Pam VanHeufein, Teri Puncochar and Elizabeth Pfeifer, were introduced and installed as new members.

The Court received an award for increase of membership. It was reported T-shirts are for sale. Regent McDonald gave past Regent Gayle Spary a gift for all her hard work and support for the last years and in Michelle’s transition to current regent.

Information on state legislation bills that support right to life and human life protections was made available. The group’s new membership booklets are not yet available. At officer training, officers were advised that National was going to increase dues by $3. A motion passed to increase the group’s membership dues by $5 starting in January to off set the coming increase.

Court Queen of Peace 2227 will be hosting the State Convention in April 2023 in Schuyler. There was discussion about some of the things the group will need to plan and provide.

Upcoming events include:

Oct. 2 — Respect Life Sunday “Life Chain 2022” will be from 2 to 3 p.m. on Webb Road between 13th and State streets in Grand Island.

Oct. 8 — A Prayer Day at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in St. Paul. Sacred Heart Court 2015 and Our Lady off Good Counsel No. 2039 is sponsoring the event. The cost is $15, which includes a meal. Information to attend was read.

Oct. 9 — Catholic Daughter Sunday. Members are to sit together in the front row and be at Blessed Sacrament by 9:30 a.m. to say the rosary before Mass. They will also serve coffee and rolls after Mass.

Oct. 16 — Blessed Sacrament Fall Fest scheduled. Court Queen of Peace 2227 will donate a pizza basket.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. Oct. 20.