Club Notes

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge

Results for September were:

Thursday, Sept. 1 — First, Pat Grudzinski, Ronda Kruger; second, Pat Vogel, Eldon Ervin; third, Elsie Roemmich, Myrna Sullivan.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 — First, Bob Fickes, Diane Kenyon; second, Pat Grudzinski, Myrna Sullivan; third, Pat Vogel, Sherry Kahrhoff.

Thursday, Sept. 8 — North-South, First, Tom Beswick, Jerry Kenyon; second, Myrna Sullivan, Pat Grudzinski; third, Pam Millnitz, Linda McConnell. East-West, First, Eldon Ervin, Pat Knust; second, Charlie Fox, Mona Dubas; third, Phil and Jackie Maynard.

Tuesday, Sept. 13 — First, Eldon Ervin, Mary Fox; second, Jerry Kenyon, Myrna Sullivan; third, Jackie and Phil Maynard.

Thursday, Sept. 15 —Tied for first, Lonnie Rice, Myrna Sullivan and Patt Rice, Steve Millnitz; third, Pat Grudzinski, Bob Fickes.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 — First, Mary Fox, Sonya Collins; second, Phil and Jackie Maynard; third, Eldon Ervin, Elsie Roemmich.

Thursday, Sept. 22 — First, Tom Beswick, Pat Grudzinski; second, Steve Millnitz, Mary Fox; third, Diane Kenyon, Pat Vogel.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 — First, Jackie and Phil Maynard; second, Tom Beswick, Pat Grudzinski; third, Catherine Kutilek, Jerry Kenyon.

Thursday, Sept. 29 — Tied for first, Keith Sinor, Jerry Kenyonand Elsie Roemmich, Myrna Sullivan; third, Diane Kenyon, Mary Fox.

Gateway Toastmasters

Members of Gateway Toastmasters did not have a regular meeting on Sept. 21. Instead, a Chamber Blast was made to build up its numbers. Community organizations can promote themselves by adding to Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s newsletter with a Chamber Blast.

The theme for the Sept. 28 meeting was “Friendship.” Deb Jackson led the group as toastmaster. Mary Ingram shared an invocation that challenged members to imagine living a life they love.

Jerry Posey gave the word of the night, “recalcitrant”, meaning difficult or uncooperative. Mary Girard shared her humor with a series of jokes that she described as groaners.

Chris Waters gave a presentation about the ideal team player. This was a topic that every listener could relate to. Arthur Wentz led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Posey, Girard and guest Jacie Moul addressed his questions with a one-to-two minute response.

Mitch Nickerson served as general evaluator. Ingram evaluated the speaker. Jackie Gfeller gave the timing report for speakers and evaluators.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment.

Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.

Kappa Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

HUMPHREY — Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, met Sept. 15 at St. Francis School in Humphrey.

Kappa member Mary Helen Fuchs previously taught and currently substitutes at the school; she arranged a day for members to re-experience and recall elementary school memories. A book fair hosted by staff and students filled the entry area. The classroom where members met offered art activities and pre-lunch snacks. After a warm welcome, participants made stained-glass window décor and discussed a flood of memories. A school lunch of homemade chili, salad bar, cinnamon rolls and drinks was served in the gymnasium.

A brief meeting followed lunch. President Lois Wegner called the meeting to order. She asked if all had received an email copy of Nebraska Quarterly. Issue highlights were mentioned. A new issue of the chapter’s membership booklet is being prepared for the 2022-24 biennium. Jackie Mason made new pages available for checking and editing. Hopefully, the new publication will be ready for the chapter’s next meeting.

Members are to bring a sack lunch to the next meeting as well as materials to help with preparation of Christmas greetings for active and retired military. The chapter has done this annual project for a long time in collaboration with 1-R third graders. Over the years, many hundreds of cards have been made, distributed and appreciated.

The next Kappa meeting is at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at Chapman’s Baptist Church, hosted by Group 4.