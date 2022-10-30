Club Notes

Gateway Toastmasters

Sargent at Arms Mary Girard opened Gateway Toastmasters’ Oct. 5 meeting with the club mission statement and Pledge of Allegiance. Anita Lewandowski served as toastmaster. The theme for the meeting was “Goodbyes.”

Mary Ingram presented an invocation with the idea of saying goodbye to discouraging thoughts, distractions and delays. Deb Jackson presented the word of the night, “proselytize.” She also brought laughter with a series of jokes.

Jerry Posey read an original piece, “New Car Smell.” This will be in his next book, “More Than a Kiss,” due out next year.

Mitch Nickerson asked some deep thought-provoking questions for the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Jackie Gfeller, Jackson and Ingram gave their heartfelt responses.

Gfeller served as general evaluator for the meeting and gave the timing report. Girard gave a formal evaluation on the speaker.

The theme for the Oct. 12 meeting was “Foundation.” Jackie Gfeller led the group as toastmaster.

Deb Jackson presented her invocation. Arthur Wentz introduced two words as word master, “cornerstone and keystone.” He clarified their differences and challenged members to use them throughout the evening. Mary Girard had no problem making the group laugh as joke master. All three tied their presentations to the theme.

Mary Ingram gave a presentation about researching a topic and presenting the information. The group learned about her experience in pouring concrete.

Jerry Posey led Table Topics, where he asked interesting questions to allow members to speak off the cuff. Mitch Nickerson, Chris Waters and Girard gave their responses.

Waters served as general evaluator for the meeting, while Nickerson focused on evaluating the speaker. Wentz kept the group on schedule serving as timer.

“The Resistance” was the theme for the Oct. 19 meeting. Chris Waters led the group as toastmaster. Arthur Wentz recited a prayer for the invocation. Jackie Gfeller introduced the word of the night, “acquiescence.”

Jerry Posey served as joke master. He is always entertaining.

Mitch Nickerson gave an emotional presentation about his little squirrel friend, Scamper. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Mary Ingram led the Table Topics portion of the meeting with some challenging questions about how we handle resistance. Anita Lewandowski addressed a question with a one-to-two minute response. Two guests, Jeremy Heeg and Titan Collaza, were brave souls and participated. Both did an awesome job!

Lewandowski served as general evaluator and reflected on the meeting. Wentz evaluated the speaker. Posey gave the timing report for the speaker and evaluators.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.

Epsilon Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa

Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Sept. 21 at Nancy Bishop’s home.

Retired teachers provided a salad supper in honor of active teachers.

President Norma Gauthier presided over the meeting. Nancy Bishop reported on the North Central Regional Conference at Frankenmuth, Mich., she and four other members had attended during the summer.

Committee reports and assignments for the upcoming year were discussed.

Members also met Monday evening, Oct. 17, for the tri-chapter celebration of Founder’s Day of Alpha Delta Kappa at First Presbyterian Church. Nu, Chi and Epsilon chapters each had their own meeting, then all joined together for a celebration dinner.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the CNCAA office.

For further information, call Norma Gauthier at 308-380-3248.

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, met Oct. 20 at Blessed Sacrament.

Regent Michelle McDonald called the meeting to order by saying the Ave Maria Stella prayer and then said the Pledge of Allegiance.

McDonald introduced two visitors, State Regent Betty Fredericks and First State Regent Kim Meduna. Four new members, Chris Durand, Amanda Kreuster, Barb Kline and Pat Pickeral, were also introduced and took the CDA pledge.

A thank-you note was read from Collage for the baby shower gifts the group collected and gave to them. It was reported two baptisms were performed.

The new membership books are available. McDonald passed out a sign-up sheet for volunteers to hand out White Ribbons Against Pornography (WRAP) for the Oct. 22-23 weekend Masses.

Betty Fredericks spoke to members about the upcoming state convention scheduled for April 21-23 in Schuyler. Court Queen of Peace No. 2227 is to serve as host. Questions were answered about the Court’s part in the convention.

The annual bake sale will be Nov. 19 and 20 at the church before and after Masses, everyone is to bring three items. Also, a Mass for deceased members will be at the 10 a.m. Mass Nov. 20.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Nov 17.