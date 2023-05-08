With the firm belief that “fishing is therapy for life’s issues,” Reel Men and Reel Ladies of Nebraska will host “Coffee and Fishing” from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Sucks Lake. 809 S. Harrison.

While those taking part do need to bring their own coffee, the hosts will provide cookies and other goodies. In addition, the first fish caught will earn the “catcher” a mug and fishing tackle.

Don’t have a pole or tackle box? Join anyway and fishing gear will be provided.

For more information, contact Bruce J. Berck Sr. at 308-850-8464 or reelmennebraska@gmail.com