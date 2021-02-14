College Note: Area students named to University of Nebraska Medical Center fall dean’s list

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20% of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10% of their class for the semester.

Central Nebraska students on the dean’s list include:

Radiography: Ellie Wells of Broken Bow, Hannah Koperski of Farwell, Sophia Mittelstaedt of Grand Island, Madison Thesenvitz of Wood River.

College of Pharmacy: Bridget Gallagher of Kenesaw; Jordan Kuck and Cora Svoboda, both of Ord; Hanna Miigerl of Ravenna; Noah Jensen of Scotia.

College of Nursing Omaha Division: Nicholas Lorenz of Grand Island, Isabelle Vanderneck of Henderson, Riley Boyd of Primrose.