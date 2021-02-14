College Note: Area students named to University of Nebraska Medical Center fall dean’s list

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20% of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10% of their class for the semester.
Central Nebraska students on the dean’s list include:
Radiography: Ellie Wells of Broken Bow, Hannah Koperski of Farwell, Sophia Mittelstaedt of Grand Island, Madison Thesenvitz of Wood River.
College of Pharmacy: Bridget Gallagher of Kenesaw; Jordan Kuck and Cora Svoboda, both of Ord; Hanna Miigerl of Ravenna; Noah Jensen of Scotia.
College of Nursing Omaha Division: Nicholas Lorenz of Grand Island, Isabelle Vanderneck of Henderson, Riley Boyd of Primrose.
College of Nursing Kearney Division: Sydnie Budde of Cairo; Julie Hunter and Reagan Ostdiek, both of Grand Island; Brittani Wiseman of Hastings; Claire Rasmussen of Juniata; Tessa Copp of Ord; Corrine Slagle of Sargent.
College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk): MacKenzie Rinkol of Central City, Katherine Shotkoski of Fullerton, Calista Shanle of Genoa, Amelia Iversen of Grand Island.
College of Nursing Lincoln Division: Lillian Lambechts of Aurora; KyAna McCandless Stewart of Broken Bow; Alison King of Doniphan; McKayla Harder and Ashtyn Keezer, both of Grand Island; Ellie Steingard of Henderson; Bailey Wetzel of Ord; Paige Lucas of Ravenna.
College of Dentistry: Samuel Reimer of Hastings.
Dental Hygiene: Kassi Plock of Burwell.
Mencia to represent Chadron State College at State College System
Ruth Mencia, a junior from Grand Island, has been named Chadron State College’s student trustee to the Nebraska State College System, with her term to begin at the conclusion of the spring semester. Mencia will attend regular Student Senate meetings at CSC and then report to the NSCS Board of Trustees.
She is chairwoman of CSC’s Campus Activities Board and has been a residential adviser for more than two years. She was featured in a Jan. 28 article in The Eagle, CSC’s student newspaper.
Honors
Reghan Kort of Grand Island has been named to the fall dean’s list at Creighton University in Omaha for earning a grade point average of 4.0.
Luke Consbruck of Juniata has been named to the Presidential Scholars for the fall semester at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Ark., for earning a 4.0 grade point average.