College Notes: Area students take part in Hastings College Theatre virtual capstone productions

HASTINGS — Hastings College Theatre is hosting a live virtual production of two capstones in April.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde will be shown online April 16 and 17, and “You Do Love Me, ... Don’t You?” by Claire Demmer will be shown online April 23 and 24. Both capstones, directed and designed by senior theatER majors, will be shown virtually on Zoom beginning at 7 p.m., with a link provided via email to those who request tickets.

Directed and designed by Hastings College students in their senior year, these plays allow students to demonstrate their knowledge from classwork and previous productions and are a requirement for graduation.

Audrey Weeks of Hastings is a member of the cast of “You Do Love Me, ... Don’t You?”

Turner Griffin of Grand Island is a member of the set crew for both productions.

Eric Nielsen, a community member from Hastings, is the head of the lights crew for both productions.

Cameron Rodgers of Hastings is working in the box office.