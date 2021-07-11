Coming soon to your library

There are a few things that get library staff and patrons excited about happenings at the library: Programs, new services, author visits, new art installations and a new library catalog/software system.
Fortunately for all of us at the Grand Island Public Library, all of the above are happening — and happening soon!
If you haven’t yet noticed in front of the library there is a little gated area. Inside that section is our new Early Learning Outdoor Discovery Area. This area was made possible as part of a grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation. The Early Learning Outdoor Discovery Area promotes our Every Child Ready to Read initiative, part of the American Library Association’s school-readiness campaign.
There are some great new interactive things there, with even more to come! Set into the cement are a paw print trail leading to colorful hopscotch and bullseye games, and alphabet and number learning sections. And soon there will be even more fun items added to the Discovery Area including bongos, a xylophone, bells, and more.
Parents and caregivers can help their little ones meet the goals of the Every Child Ready to Read initiative by playing, reading, writing, singing and talking with each other. The Outdoor Discovery Area is also the perfect setting for our Saturday Summer Outdoor Storytime, happening each Saturday during summer reading at 10:30 a.m.
The Annual Teen Art Contest is well underway. Teens and tweens ages 10 to 18 can enter up to two pieces of art for display and entry into the contest. Many different kinds of art media are accepted including drawings, paintings, sculptures, photography, jewelry and many other kinds. We have a lot of great pieces already on display in the art alcove, but there is still time to enter. Entries are accepted until July 31, and winners of the contest will be announced in August.
Speaking of art, there will soon be a new sculpture outside of the library. The Library Foundation and Library Board have been working diligently to place a beautiful new sculpture of sandhill cranes. The sculpture was created by Gary Staab, who is originally from Grand Island. Staab is a paleosculptor who has created pieces for many well-known institutions such as the Smithsonian and Disney.
We are excited to have a piece of his art, and there will be more information coming soon.
If author visits/talks are more your thing, put 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, on your calendar. New York Times Bestselling author and Silver Creek native, Alex Kava, will be joining us for a virtual author talk and discussion.
Kava has written both the bestselling Maggie O’Dell and Ryder Creed K-9 series and is currently working on her next Ryder Creed novel. The author discussion will be via Zoom.
Those interested can come to the library and join the discussion from our meeting room, or they may contact the library for a link to the Zoom meeting and join in from wherever they may happen to be.
Coming in August is a really exciting development. We are replacing our library catalog and software system. The Grand Island Public Library will be moving to Library•Solution, from The Library Corporation at the beginning of August. The change will bring much-needed improvements to our catalog, patron’s accounts and staff functions of library software. Keep an eye for more exciting news about this development.
These are just a few of the exciting big things happening at our library. Keep up to date on everything by visiting our website, www.gilibrary.org or, by following us on our social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org