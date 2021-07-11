Coming soon to your library

The Annual Teen Art Contest is well underway. Teens and tweens ages 10 to 18 can enter up to two pieces of art for display and entry into the contest. Many different kinds of art media are accepted including drawings, paintings, sculptures, photography, jewelry and many other kinds. We have a lot of great pieces already on display in the art alcove, but there is still time to enter. Entries are accepted until July 31, and winners of the contest will be announced in August.

Speaking of art, there will soon be a new sculpture outside of the library. The Library Foundation and Library Board have been working diligently to place a beautiful new sculpture of sandhill cranes. The sculpture was created by Gary Staab, who is originally from Grand Island. Staab is a paleosculptor who has created pieces for many well-known institutions such as the Smithsonian and Disney.

We are excited to have a piece of his art, and there will be more information coming soon.

If author visits/talks are more your thing, put 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, on your calendar. New York Times Bestselling author and Silver Creek native, Alex Kava, will be joining us for a virtual author talk and discussion.