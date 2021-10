Contract Bridge at the YWCA met Sept. 29 for its monthly meeting. The top two winners were Bobbie Pearson and Joan Hermes.

Contract Bridge at the YWCA meets at 1 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at the YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road.

Masks are required entering and leaving, but while in their own room, members don’t have to wear masks.

Members are happy to have new women come and join the group. Those interested in joining or for additional information, contact Joan Hermès at 308-391-0361.