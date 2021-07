Contract Bridge at the YWCA met June 30 for the first time following COVID-19 hit more than a year ago. The group had the following winners: Doris Mason, high; and Bobbie Pearson, second.

Contract Bridge at the YWCA meets at 1 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at the YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road. Members are happy to have new women come and join the group. Those interested in joining or for additional information, contact Joan Hermès at (308) 391-0361.