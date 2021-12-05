Contract Bridge at the YWCA is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at the YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road. However, the group’s October meeting was canceled because of terrible winds that day.

On Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, with the YWCA being closed, the group met at Tommy’s Restaurant to play bridge and have dessert. Bobbie Pearson was the top winner, Lynne Coates came in second and Cleetis Miller was third.

With the last Wednesday of December being between Christmas and New Year’s, the group has decided to not to have a meeting.

Members are happy to have new women come and join the group. Those interested in joining or for additional information, contact Joan Hermès at 308-391-0361.