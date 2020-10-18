COVID got you down? The library can help

Once again, the library is here for people of all ages in the community to help them by providing educational and recreational reading, research, and — let’s just say it — sometimes a lifestyle change and using library resources can save you some cash.

Many people have turned to exercising at home to help stay healthy. You can exercise your body. but don’t forget to exercise your brain, too. We typically think of the library as good place to pick up some books on exercise, healthy eating cookbooks, workout DVDs, and magazines. You can also use our popular databases such as Overdrive, Hoopla and Tumblebooks to read or listen to books online.

Some great new books for healthy COVID-time cooking are “The Skinnytaste Air Fyer Cookbook” by Gina Homolka, “From Freezer to Instant Pot: The Cookbook” by Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough, and “KetoFast Cookbook” by Dr. Joseph Mercola.

The library has lots of yoga (even prenatal and pregnancy) materials for all ages so you can find that happy place. Check out the children’s “Storyland Yoga” and “Family Yoga: Connect, Play and Laugh” DVDs.