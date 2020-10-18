COVID got you down? The library can help

This last year has been one for the books — no pun intended. One we will never forget.
These are the times the library is here for essential reading services either in the library or online from our web site at www.gilibrary.org. The library book returns are now open 24/7 and we offer contact-less service through the library drive-thru window during library hours, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Once again, the library is here for people of all ages in the community to help them by providing educational and recreational reading, research, and — let’s just say it — sometimes a lifestyle change and using library resources can save you some cash.
Many people have turned to exercising at home to help stay healthy. You can exercise your body. but don’t forget to exercise your brain, too. We typically think of the library as good place to pick up some books on exercise, healthy eating cookbooks, workout DVDs, and magazines. You can also use our popular databases such as Overdrive, Hoopla and Tumblebooks to read or listen to books online.
Some great new books for healthy COVID-time cooking are “The Skinnytaste Air Fyer Cookbook” by Gina Homolka, “From Freezer to Instant Pot: The Cookbook” by Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough, and “KetoFast Cookbook” by Dr. Joseph Mercola.
The library has lots of yoga (even prenatal and pregnancy) materials for all ages so you can find that happy place. Check out the children’s “Storyland Yoga” and “Family Yoga: Connect, Play and Laugh” DVDs.
Babies and toddlers can take part in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Campaign by stopping by the children’s desk or call and request the materials and we can have them in the drive-thru for contact-less service. Virtual Story Times for children, tweens and teens are available for of all ages from our library Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gilibrary, or check out our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCehk19kQwaUokQ4wW9B-grg.
You can request and pick up book bundles for kids from the library. These bundles feature popular themes such as unicorns, dragons, princesses, trucks, etc. If you would like some books put together on a topic, call the library and we can gather some for you.
I have found my grandchildren are revisiting the classics their parents enjoyed such as “Swiss Family Robinson” by Johann Wyss, “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson, and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain. Old family movies are fun for a movie night. You can also challenge yourself by reading the book together then watching the movie as a family.
Tween and teens, we have you covered for this COVID October. The American Library Association replaced Teen Read Week and Tech Week celebrations with TeenTober. TeenTober is a new nationwide program to promote tween and teen services.
The Grand Island Public Library will celebrate TeenTober virtually this year with a digital “Stranger Things”-themed escape room, including a prize drawing. The virtual escape room is available on the library’s website, Facebook page and Instagram account and will be available through the end of the month. After completing the escape room, tweens and teens ages 10-18 will have the opportunity to enter their name into a prize drawing for an awesome “Stranger Things” prize. I tried it and it was super cool.
Tweens and teens are invited to share their favorite reads with others. Submit a short book review of your favorite book to be featured on the library’s social media pages. Please submit the title and author, short review (three to five sentences), and your first name through a private Facebook message at Facebook.com/gilibrary or email to Elle at elles@gilibrary.org.
So library friends stay healthy and keep on reading.
