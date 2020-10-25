DANNEBROG — Members of Danish Sisterhood met Oct. 6 at the Danish Bakery in Dannebrog for lunch. Afterwards, they went to the home of sister Edie Grim for their first meeting since March. Four sisters were in attendance, Diana Honore, president; Grim, secretary; Carolyn Andersen, treasurer; and Jackie Gawyrch, marshal.

A motion to donate $20 each to Hope Harbor and the Crisis Center was approved. The group is also giving its raffle money to the Dannebrog EMTs and firemen.

A get-well card was written for Tim Hannibal after his accident.

The group is scheduled to meet at noon Dec. 8 at the home of Honore for its annual celebration of Christmas. Honore and Grim will both host the event, which will include a soup and dessert lunch. Members will also play games and have gift and cookie exchanges.

The group will meet for its annual Thanksgiving meal at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at Perkins Restaurant.

Those interested in the fellowship of Danish Sisterhood, can call Grim at 308-226-2578.