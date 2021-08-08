Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No. 113, met Aug. 3 at Diana Honore’s home, with five members present, Sylvia McTavish, Carolyn Andersen, Honore, Jackie Gawrych and Edie Grim.

The group’s charitable giving this month was Hope Harbor. A report of sick and needy sisters and news items was given. Grim will read a fact about Denmark every month.

Danish Sisterhood will contact Danish Brotherhood No. 211 and plan the District Convention on Oct.23 in Dannebrog.

McTavish was wished a happy 90th birthday by her sisters. McTavish read “Thoughts to Ponder.” The meeting ended with ice cream bars, nuts, candy and coffee.

The next meeting is planned for noon Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Honore’s home.

Those interested in joining Danish Sisterhood can call Grim at 308-226-2578.