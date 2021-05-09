Eight members of Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No.113, met for lunch April 6 at the Danish Bakery in Dannebrog for their monthly meeting. A Danish meal was served with meatballs, red cabbage and mashed potatoes and gravy, with bread pudding for dessert.

Christine Rindone was welcomed to the lodge. She received a pin from her mother, Sylvia McTavish. When answering roll call, McTavish, past president, had members recite sayings about Easter Sunday.

The group discussed at length the new Facebook web page. Members picked their profile pictures for the cover, which will include the Danish heart and flowers, with Columbia Hall in the back ground. Tim Hannibal has agreed create the site.

Danish Sisterhood No. 113 will begin meeting at Harmony Hall in Grand Island beginning in the fall. The group is very grateful to the Mayhews for this gesture.

It was reported there will be a Danish festival June 5 and 6 in Dannebrog. Hannibal invited Danish Sisterhood members to be in the parade, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The group tabled this discussion until May.

Western Star Lodge No. 113 also met May 4 at Diana Honore’s home in Grand Island.