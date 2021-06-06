Eight members of Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No. 113, met for lunch June 1 at the Danish Bakery in Dannebrog.

After a good visit, the group went to Dannebrog Delights for ice cream and coffee served by Tim Hannibal, owner and member.

Newest member Bonnie Larsen could not attend, otherwise everyone was present.

Members discussed at length the annual Danish Sisterhood District Convention scheduled for Oct. 23 at Columbia Hall (built by the Danes in l908) in Dannebrog. The convention includes Colorado, Omaha, Lincoln and Danneborg lodges. The menu and entertainment were discussed along with participating in a silent auction and raffling off baskets of goodies. Edie Grim will reserve Columbia Hall and be responsible for the memorial service for sisters who have passed. Western Star Lodge No. 113 will send out registrations and hotel accommodations.

Ruth Jacobsen has invited the group to attend their Danish Brotherhood meetings to coordinate any plans for both groups.

The next meeting will be at noon Tuesday, July 6, at Valentino’s.

Those interested in Danish traditions and the history of it, would enjoy the fellowship of Danish Sisterhood. Please call Grim at 308-226-2578 for additional information.