Danish Sisterhood, No. 113 Western Star Lodge, met Jan. 4 and Diana Honore’s home with six members present and seven special guests.

The group’s Happy New Year 2022 meal began with Danish tradition. Julie Whitefoot and Peggy Lienemann served open-faced sandwiches with rullepølse and Havarti cheese, macaroni and potato salads, and all kinds of Danish pastries.

In addition to Whitefoot and Lienemann, special guests were Emma Larsen, a foreign exchange student from Denmark, her host father Darin Boudreau, and Kim Dibbern, Barb Kenny and Joyce Gideon.

Emma Larsen is a l7-year-old senior and will be here in the USA until May. Her interests are business and gymnastics. She gave a very information talk about the differences between America and Denmark, her homeland. Members asked many questions and she was gracious to answer them all. The event provided great fellowship and her visit was enjoyed very much. Thanks to sister Sylvia McTavish for setting up the visit.

Danish Sisterhood, No. 113 Western Star Lodge, will be taking a break! The next meeting will be at noon Tuesday, April 5, at the Honore home.

Anyone interested in being a part of the group can call Edie Grim at 308-226-2578.