Six members of Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No.113, met Sept. 7 at sister Diane Honore’s home. Those present were: Edie Grim, Jackie Gawrych, Carolyn Andersen, Sylvia McTavish and her daughter Christine Rindone. Lunch and dessert was served at noon.

President Honore opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Andersen gave the treasurer’s report.

Members signed a get-well card for Leila Johnson. Danish Sisterhood donated $20 to the Crisis Center. It was reported there will be no annual district meeting this year with the Danish Brothers and Sisters.

McTavish lead the multiple choice game of Danish Word vs. the English Words. Prizes were given to the winners.

The next meeting is planned for noon Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Honore’s home. There will be more games, fun and prizes. Those who would like to join the fellowship of Danish Sisterhood, can call Grim (308) 226-2578.