Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No. 113, met Nov. 1 at Perkins Restaurant for its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Diana Honore, Edie Grim, Sylvia McTavish, Bonnie Larsen and Jackie Gawrych were in attendance. McTavish read, “Thoughts to Ponder,” about how blessed we are. Members were happy to see Bonnie Larsen after two years.

It was reported everyone had a great time at the District Convention on Oct. 22 in Dannebrog; it was very well attended. Honore gave a report of her trip to Alaska and showed pictures.

The group discussed next year’s calendar and programs. Plans were also made for the Christmas party. Grim passed out the new addresses, birthday, telephone numbers and initiations dates.

Danish Sisterhood will next meet for its Christmas party with soup and salads at noon Dec. 6 at Diana Honores’ home.

Those interested in being a part of Danish Sisterhood can call Edie Grim at 308 226-2578.