Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No. 113, met Oct. 5 at Diana Honore’s home, with six members present.

Lunch and dessert were enjoyed, with a chaser of coffee. President Honore opened the meeting, all Singing “My Country Tis of Thee.”

The group read interesting articles from Danish Sisterhood news. Sylvia McTavish read a letter from sister Donita Alderton from Colorado. She also gave everyone a special treat of licorice from Denmark.

Members played English words vs. Danish. Big winners were Honore and Carolyn Andersen.

Edie Grim read “Facts from Denmark.” She will send a Christmas ad to Danish Sisterhood News as a greeting from Western Star Lodge No. 113.

The next meeting will be the group’s annual Thanksgiving lunch at Perkins, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov 2. Members will plan their Christmas party at that meeting.

For those wishing to join the fellowship of Danish Sisterhood or for more information, call Grim at 308-226-2578.