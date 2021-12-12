Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No. 113, met Dec. 7 at Diana Honore’s home with eight members present. The group had its annual Christmas party with one special guest, sister Bonnie Larsen.

Julie Whitefoot from Whitefoot Catering brought her special Danish open-faced sandwiches, Rullep ø lse. Also, cheese soup was served with cherry cheesecake for dessert. Chris Rinedone brought a tray with crackers, bread, cheese, nuts, fruit, pepperoni, apple butter and jalapeno jelly.

During a brief meeting, it was decided that Christine Rindone will be the news reporter.

Tim Hannibal and Honore were big winners when the group played the English word vs. Danish word game.

The next meeting will be at noon Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Honore home, with Whitefoot catering the lunch. A special speaker from Denmark, a foreign exchange student, is scheduled to attend.