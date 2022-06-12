 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danish Sisterhood

Danish Sisterhood, No. 113 Western Star Lodge, met June 7 at Diana Honore’s home with seven members and one guest present.

The group enjoyed a potluck lunch, followed by a business meeting. The group continued making plans for the district convention scheduled for October in Danneborg. Members are also encouraged to share stories of their Danish heritage with Danish Sisterhood News. Members are welcome to share a show-and-tell at future meetings.

The next meeting will be at noon Tuesday, July 5, with a sack lunch at the home of Leila Johnson.

