Members of Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No. 113, met July 6 at Valentino’s in Grand Island for lunch and a visit, followed by an informal meeting.

Present were Jackie Gawrych, Sylvia McTavish, Diana Honore, Carolyn Andersen, Leila Johnson and Edie Grim.

The group discussed its upcoming district convention on Oct. 23 in Dannebrog. Honore reported on the noon meal and catering prices and a motion carried to go with Marna Porath from Dannebrog.

Grim will make a raffle basket. It will be decorated with gift cards by McTavish.

Hope Harbor was the recipient for the group’s July charitable giving.

The next meeting will be Aug. 3 at Honore’s home.

For additional information or those interested in joining the fellowship of Danish Sisterhood, can call 308-226-2578.