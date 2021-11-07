Western Star Lodge No. 113 of Danish Sisterhood met Nov. 2, at Perkins Restaurant for its annual Thanksgiving dinner. The seven members present enjoyed turkey and all the trimmings, along with blueberry pie and coffee for dessert.

Tim Hannibal gave a report on the up-coming Danish Festival in Dannebrog set for Dec. 4. A festival of trees will be in Columbia Hall all day. Santa arrives in the afternoon, with cookie decorating and vendors in the fire hall. All stores will be open and ready for shopping. There will be plenty to eat, with pizza and other goodies at the Danish Bakery and ice cream at Dannebrog Delights.

Western Star Lodge No. 113 donated its quarterly charitable giving to the Salvation Army.

The group’s next meeting will be its Danish Christmas Party, scheduled for noon Dec. 7 at the home of Diana Honore. Activities include a cookie exchange, white elephant gifts and greeting cards. Honore will provide the soup and Carolyn Andersen the dessert. Edie Grim will bring the nuts and mints.

Members thank Honore for hosting all the group’s meetings every month as they are still searching for a meeting place.

Anyone interested in joining the fellowship of Danish Sisterhood, can call Grim at 308-226-2578.