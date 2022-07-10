Six members of Danish Sisterhood, No. 113 Western Star Lodge, met July 5 at the home of Leila Johnson. A special guest was Kim Peters from Lincoln.

The meeting was brought to order by Diana Honore and members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang “My Country tis of Thee.”

The annual District Convention scheduled for Oct. 22 at Columbia Hall in Dannebrog was discussed at length with the menus being decided upon. This will one-day event will also include the Danish Brotherhood No. 211.

Edie Grim will send out the registrations and information. A silent auction and gift baskets will be auctioned off as a fundraiser.

The next meeting will start with a potluck at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at Dannebrog Delights owned by Tim Hannibal. Danish Brotherhood No. 211 will also join the group to finish up convention planning.