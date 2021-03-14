Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No. 113, met March 2 at the home of Diana Honore for lunch, followed by a meeting.

Five members were present: Edie Grim, Honore, Carolyn Andersen, Jackie Gawrych and Tim Hannibal, who was back with the group after a bad fall that resulted in multiple injuries.

The group had a long discussion on future programs and on ways to get more interest in joining Lodge No. 113. Hannibal will create a Facebook page to help promote membership.

A motion passed to send flowers to those members who have had a loved one pass on.

Members agreed to have charitable giving sent every year to the Crisis Center, Salvation Army and Hope Harbor.

It was reported that all members have paid their dues.

The group is scheduled to next meet at noon Tuesday, April 6, at the Danish Bakery in Dannebrog for lunch, with the meeting to follow. Those interested in joining the sisterhood can call 308-226-2578.