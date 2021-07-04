HASTINGS — Queen Vickie Summers presided during the June 12 stated session of Daughters of the Nile, Naamah Temple 108, at the Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings, in Hastings.

Honorariums for princess recorder and banker were approved, along with balloting on a new member.

Using the North Shore Craft Show and Kool Aid Days as fund raisers were discussed. Sickness and Distress reported PQ Whilma Price and Paulette Wagner dealing with some health issues.

Temple was closed in regular form. The next meeting will be Aug. 12 for the supreme queen’s visit. The time has yet to be determined.