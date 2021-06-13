 Skip to main content
Daughters of the Nile
Daughters of the Nile

HASTINGS — Queen Vickie Summers presided at the May 15 meeting of Daughters of the Nile No. 108 at the Masonic Center in Hastings. Eleven members were present.

Plans were discussed about the supreme queen’s visit on Thursday, Aug. 12. A luncheon will be served at noon. Her supreme majesty was given an honorary membership in the Daughters of the Nile No. 108 temple and a donation to the endowment fund was approved in honor of her visit.

The next meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings, in Hastings.

