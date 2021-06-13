HASTINGS — Queen Vickie Summers presided at the May 15 meeting of Daughters of the Nile No. 108 at the Masonic Center in Hastings. Eleven members were present.

Plans were discussed about the supreme queen’s visit on Thursday, Aug. 12. A luncheon will be served at noon. Her supreme majesty was given an honorary membership in the Daughters of the Nile No. 108 temple and a donation to the endowment fund was approved in honor of her visit.