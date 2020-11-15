Dealing with systemic racism in health care

Secondly, racism must be declared a public health crisis, and resources ought to be invested to diminish it. Counties and cities across the U.S. have already done so. Additionally, minority groups and those most affected by these inequalities must be involved in finding solutions.

If we truly want our children to thrive, we must have systems that serve all families. We must work to heal our own traumas and work towards building these systems.

Mainstream birth work often does not take into consideration the cultural aspects of minority groups. When my partner and I finally decided to have our second child, we worked with a birthing team. Our midwife Katelyn Mazuch, therapist Jodi Studnicka and doula Jenna Frick took the time during our appointments to answer our questions, guide us and be fully present in a supportive birth.

We were able to overcome our fears through improved provider-patient communication, their willingness to acknowledge our trauma, and willingness to integrate cross-cultural learning. Finding support in motherhood is vital to healing and being healthy for our children. Systemic racism creates disparities in health care causing long-lasting pain to many families. However, healing and improved systems are possible.

Nancy Anahi Jimenez is a provisional licensed mental health practitioner who works for Grand Island Public Schools. As an Indigenous Mexican, she has supported children and families (with an emphasis on marginalized populations) for more than nine years through her work as a social worker within a federally qualified health center and now as a social worker within GIPS.