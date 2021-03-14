Depression hacks to lighten your day

Before the pandemic, more than 40 million people suffered with depression, and now you can likely double that number, maybe triple it. Fortunately, this problem is mostly situational, directly related to this plague-induced half-life in which we have been living for over a year now.

Here are five simple (for the most part) little things you can do to give your life a bit of a lift. They probably won’t change your life forever, but they may make it easier in the moment, and right now, that’s worth a lot. These hacks are not going to change your entire world, they are meant to induce just a little bit more comfort during these very difficult times.

1. Get a pet. If you can’t get a dog or a cat, for whatever reason, consider a guinea pig. These little animals are very popular in Europe; in fact, in Switzerland, you have to buy two because they get very lonely and depressed when they are in a cage by themselves.

Any creature that sensitive is going to add a little something to your day. Guinea pigs like being petted, and petting an animal is comforting for you too. Kitties like sitting in laps, and dogs love going on walks. Doing these things with your pet increases your bond, which will help to lessen your depression.