Elks Lodge honors local students

The Grand Island Elks Lodge has named five area students as March Teenager and Student of the Month.

Northwest ninth-graders Cydnee Delosh and  Killian Baxter and Ryan Staehr, an eighth-grade student at Aurora Public School were named Teenagers of the Month.

Northwest students Jenna Kuck, 11th grade, and Isaiah Balcom,12th grade, were named Students of the Month.

The Elks Lodge recognizes students in grades 7-9 as Teenagers of the Month and grades 10-12 as Students of the Month. Students are nominated by school principals, counselors and teachers or other school staff. Students are nominated based on academic performance, school and community activities and volunteer work.

In May 2022, the Elks Lodge will choose two Teenager of the Year recipients, and two Student of the Year recipients.

