Elks Lodge honors local students

UNK's Frank Museum is set to reopen Saturday. A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings will be the featured speaker at an upcoming Saturday Friendship Gathering in Wood River. The Grand Theatre will host a free movie night in conjunction with Grand ComicFest4. A major fundraiser for the Museum of Nebraska Art is going virtual this year. And the Merryman Performing Arts Center will host the Axtell Oratorio Society’s performance of Handel's "Messiah" on April 10. Your Ticket: A weekly roundup of upcoming arts and entertainment events in central Nebraska.