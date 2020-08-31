Emotional Fitness: Socially distant dating means being creative

Many bars and indoor restaurants have closed again for now, and some may never reopen, which is very sad. It’s too soon to say what all our lives will look like when this pandemic has passed. What I do know is that you can rebuild a life that has suffered from having to close down socially for a while. And luckily, you do have the opportunity to interact on the internet and from a distance until it’s safe to be close again.

Summer is upon us, and if you are fortunate enough to live near water, boats seem to offer a socially distant way of having fun, connecting and staying safe — and boating can be a good date option. If you’re with someone new, wearing masks and bringing your own food are good to do until you’re both sure you are completely healthy.

Right now a lot of creativity will be needed if you are looking for a new relationship, so how can you keep safe? First off, follow the CDC’s recommendations. If both of you have been living in quarantine, and you both have been very recently tested for COVID-19, then that is reassuring. But I would recommend being as safe as possible until you are both positive that you are negative for the virus and are healthy.