Enhancing relationships during the pandemic

If you are in a loving relationship right now, you are fortunate. The same goes for anyone with a loving family around them, but this is also a stressful time, and it can be hard on close relationships.

You can also use this time to build your closeness and give yourself the gift of enhancing your relationships. Here are some ideas that will help get you there.

Tell the people you love that you love them. Say the words and feel the feeling at the same time. In a family, you can make this a group project; it will help to stave off the mass anxiety out there that is trying to creep into your life. And this is not a one-time thing; do it often, you’ll like the way it feels.

Stay in bed a little longer with your partner, and maybe go to bed a little earlier. This is bonding time, and with all that is going on in the world outside, the bond between you can and will get stronger. You just have to want it and allow yourselves to feel it.

Those without a primary partner need to communicate and take in the love that is around them. Stay safe, but make each conversation with a loved one count. It doesn’t matter if it’s online or in person; you can still feel the love.