For Jean Cook, the time feels right for art, even though things will look different at this year’s Art in the Park.
“This year we have about 25 artists who will be participating,” Cook said. “Last year we had more than 40. Some of the artists have been a little reluctant, but I think most people think it’s time.”
She believes the time is right for an art festival — while encouraging face masks and social distancing.
Artists will set up shop at Stolley Park for the annual Grand Island Art in the Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, presented by the Art in the Park Committee and the Grand Island Art Club. Admission to the event is free.
Cook anticipates three food vendors will participate this year.
“Normally, we have about six,” she said. “Some vendors couldn’t come for different reasons. We had to fill out the 30-page form from the Hall County Health Department in order to have our event.”
In previous years, the artists have set up their stalls in a horseshoe shape with a special area for children. The organizers decided to eliminate the children’s area out of concern about social distancing because of COVID-19.
“We probably won’t have fencing because there are fewer people on the staff of the city to help out,” Cook said.
During normal years, she usually expects several thousand art patrons to attend Art in the Park.
“This year I have no idea how many will come,” Cook said. “We’re hoping for a good turnout of people. Part of the fun of the event is to see other people and to meet the artists.”
Artists rarely have time to browse during the event.
“We’re busy,” Cook said. “It is an opportunity for us to sell our artwork to the public.”
Art in the Park allows patrons to help support artists by directly purchasing artwork from the people who created it. Other patrons come to the event to get ideas for their own work.
“Some people say, oh, my third-grader can paint like that,” Cook said with a laugh. “But when you’re looking at an abstract piece of work, there is a lot of thought involved in it — more so than a lot of people realize. You have to think about composition, color, placement along with all the other things that go into art. It can sound very meticulous but at the same time it’s fun to just splatter the paint and see what happens.”
Cook, an artist from Grand Island and a longtime organizer of Art in the Park, works primarily in acrylic, along with some watercolors and oil.
“Most of my stuff runs from realistic to more abstract work,” she said. “I love color. That’s my big thing. I love seeing what color does, whether I’m using a brush or a spatula-type paintbrush — or even just getting in there with my fingers and putting glue down on the paper and just seeing what comes out.”
Cook understands the difference between making art and selling art.
“Sometimes selling is the hardest part,” she said. “You’re opening yourself up to hear comments about your artwork. Most of the time you hear really good comments. I don’t know if I’ve ever heard anyone say, ‘Oh, my goodness, that stuff is ugly.’ We all make different art. That’s the way art is supposed to be.”
Interacting with patrons gives Cook a chance to connect with the emotions of the people who purchase her work.
“It’s fun to talk to people about my art,” she said. “It’s great to hear someone say, ‘I want to have that in my house.’ And, sometimes, it’s so rewarding to watch their emotions when they come up and say, ‘Wow.’ That’s always exciting and a huge compliment. And it’s even more of a compliment when they take it home with them.”
