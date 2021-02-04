‘Art from the Heartland’ on display at Studio K

The Studio K Art Gallery in downtown Grand Island will host the fifth annual “Art from the Heartland” exhibit through Feb. 28.
The show features a variety of art pieces created by the members of Artissimo’s Art Club, a group of artists from a six-county area in central Nebraska. The show is composed of paintings, photographs, mixed media collage, woodcuts, artisan one-of-a-kind handcrafted jewelry and much more.
An opening reception is planned for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the gallery, 112 W. Third St. Artists will be on hand to discuss their works and refreshments will be served.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.
Comedian, motivational speaker plans Central City performance
CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick Arts Council is back in business and will host comedian Juli Burney at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, in the Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre at the Central City Performing Arts Center.
Burney is a motivational humorist speaker and comedian from Lincoln who began her comedy career in 1985. Since then, she has toured the country as a headlining performer. She has filmed for Showtime and HBO, as well as working across the country for hundreds of comedy clubs, including The Comedy Store, Funny Bone, Slapstix, The Improv and Noodles Comedy Club.
Her comedy is “clean, appropriate and delightful,” so the show is suitable for all ages.
The arts council is taking precautions to make this performance as safe as possible for the audience. Those attending are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
“We canceled our Christmas show in December when the COVID numbers seemed to be going up,” said Suzanne Philippi, MAC president. “However, now we find ourselves in a little better situation and feel we can again safely invite people back to the theater. Mary Carrick’s Christmas show will be rescheduled for next December.”
Admission will be by season membership or single tickets available at the door for $15 for adults or $8 for students.
For more information, call 308-940-0274, email macatthepac@gmail.com; or check out the Merrick Arts Council page on Facebook.
‘Uncle Phil’s Diner’ returns to North Loup stage
NORTH LOUP — Fifteen years after its debut, “Uncle Phil’s Diner” returns to the stage at the North Loup Community Center over Valentine’s Day weekend.
This interactive play, set in the 1950s, is presented by the North Loup Scotia Community Theatre in a dinner theater format. Servers, straight from the 50s, will take dinner orders as soon as patrons are seated. Catering will be provided by Jubilee Events and Catering. The evening will also include “fun skits and great music,” and audience participation in the show.
Safety measures will be in place; masks are required for kitchen staff and servers, and seating will be socially distanced.
“It is great fun to see all the extra steps cast members are taking in the development of their character to make sure this is a fun night,” said Sherian Craft, director. “We want to put a smile on your face, a song in your heart and a burger on your plate.”
Doors at the community center, 112 S. B St., open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13, and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14.
Tickets are $15 and advance purchase is recommended because of the limited seating. Tickets are available at the Whoa and Go in North Loup, of by calling Craft at 308-219-0174. Those purchasing tickets will be asked to provide names and phone numbers in case something changes before show time.