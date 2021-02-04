‘Art from the Heartland’ on display at Studio K

Her comedy is “clean, appropriate and delightful,” so the show is suitable for all ages.

The arts council is taking precautions to make this performance as safe as possible for the audience. Those attending are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

“We canceled our Christmas show in December when the COVID numbers seemed to be going up,” said Suzanne Philippi, MAC president. “However, now we find ourselves in a little better situation and feel we can again safely invite people back to the theater. Mary Carrick’s Christmas show will be rescheduled for next December.”

Admission will be by season membership or single tickets available at the door for $15 for adults or $8 for students.

For more information, call 308-940-0274, email macatthepac@gmail.com; or check out the Merrick Arts Council page on Facebook.

‘Uncle Phil’s Diner’ returns to North Loup stage

NORTH LOUP — Fifteen years after its debut, “Uncle Phil’s Diner” returns to the stage at the North Loup Community Center over Valentine’s Day weekend.