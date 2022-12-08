Arts & Entertainment: Grand Island Little Theatre plans auditions for February show

The Grand Island Little Theatre will host auditions for “Deathtrap” on Monday at College Park.

“Deathtrap” was originally scheduled for October, but was postponed until February. With that change in dates, came the need to replace one cast member in the show. That cast member is a male between 20 and 30 years old. Anyone wishing to audition for the part needs to be prepared to read a selection from the script to be chosen by the director.

Auditions will be open from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12; use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of College Park (door 3).

Production dates are Feb. 10-12 and 17-19.

Patrick Crawford will direct the play; for more information, contact him at 402-902-1280.

GILT is also looking for backstage crew members.

This weekend at the Grand …

“Till” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Till” is a “profoundly emotional and cinematic film” about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world.

The film is rated ated PG-13 for thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images and racial slurs.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.