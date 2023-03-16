Grand Island Central Catholic will present the musical “Sister Act” for three performances beginning Friday, March 24.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the school, 1200 N. Ruby.

Deloris Van Cartier is an aspiring singer in Philadelphia, where she is auditioning to perform at her gangster boyfriend’s nightclub. Deloris believes Curtis is going to introduce her to a big producer, but she is upset when he tells her she is not ready. When Deloris goes to break up with him, she witnesses a murder.

Deloris goes to the police, who place her in hiding in a convent. She hates it until she meets the struggling choir at the convent. She finds many of the nuns are like her and are fun to be around. They give her a bigger purpose in life, showing her a genuine love and affection that was missing prior to her arrival at the convent.

“Sister Act” is a “joyous show that uses music to bring different communities and lifestyles together.”

Tickets are $10 for adults or $8 for students grades K-12, and they are available at Ace Hardware, Central Catholic school office and the performance door.

For more information, call Jeannee Mueller Fossberg, producer, at 308-379-2015, or the school, 308-384-2440.

Hastings College piano festival to feature Wan-Chin Chang

HASTINGS — The Gladys Frisch Harris Piano Festival at Hastings College scheduled for Saturday, March 25, will feature guest clinician Wan-Chin Chang. She will give a recital and brief lecture, and she will work with high school and college students in master classes.

Chang, a graduate of the University of Southern California, is on faculty at MiraCosta College in Oceanside, California, and Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, California. She is also the assistant concertmaster of Dana Point Symphony and principal second violin at Orchestra Collective of Orange County.

The festival will take place in Fuhr Hall, 927 N. Ash Ave., and is free and open to the public. A full schedule and a link to a form for students in grades 8-12 to register for a class is at hastings.edu/pianofestival.

Hastings College piano professor Jonathan Sokasits will also provide classes for students. These master class sessions are a great way to coach literature for upcoming solo recitals, guild auditions, contests or NMTA district festivals.

The festival begins at 9 a.m. and includes a duet recital with Sokasits, followed by a brief talk by Chang at 10 a.m. Classes with students follow beginning at 10:30 a.m., with brief solo recitals by Chang and Sokasits wrapping up the day at 1 p.m.

Innovative musical shines a light on child hunger

ORD — “Puddin’ and the Grumble” is headed to Ord for a Saturday performance.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Golden Husk. A special presentation at 10:30 a.m. that day is designed as an educational session for area early childhood providers.

Celebrating its seventh anniversary, the musical by Becky Boesen and David von Kampen was originally created in response to the 2014 Lincoln Vital Signs Report. “Puddin’” tackles challenging local topics with humor, heart and dignity. It also helps connect audiences with resources and makes space for an ongoing community conversation about working together to tackle child hunger.

All performances will connect audiences to local resources, including programs provided by Ord Area Food Pantry, Central Nebraska Community Action Partners and more.

“Puddin’ and the Grumble” is appropriate for all ages and is made possible by the generous support of the National Endowment for the Arts, Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln Community Learning Centers, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Natural Grocers and Loup Valley Childhood Initiative.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for youth and $55 for a family pass. Those attending are encouraged to bring food items and supplies to benefit the Ord Area Food Pantry. To purchase tickets, contact the Golden Husk, 129 S. 16th St., 308-730-8133; or the Ord Chamber of Commerce, 308-728-7875.

Founded in 2015, BLIXT is an arts nonprofit based in Lincoln that aims to strengthen community, spark curiosity and celebrate creativity through the development and production of original theater and innovative, project-based learning experiences.

Hastings Gun Show opens Saturday

HASTINGS — The spring Hastings Gun Show is set to open Saturday at the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore.

Sponsored by the Four Rivers Sportsman’s Club, the show runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature more than 350 tables, and it will include raffle prizes and drawings.

Admission is $5 for adults; women will be admitted free from 2 p.m. to closing both Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, contact Jim Price at 402-462-0103 or huskersjp@yahoo.com; or check the website at www.4rsc.com.

Collectible toy show planned in Hastings

HASTINGS — The Adams County Fairgrounds will host a collectible toy show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

With a new location this year, the show will feature Hot Wheels, die-cast, farm toys, comics, NASCAR items, action figures, dolls, Star Wars memorabilia, metal signs and more.

Breakfast and lunch will be available onsite.

Admission is $3; children 11 and younger are admitted free.

For more information, contact Vicki or John at 402-463-1669, or Doug at 402-318-4316.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. It has a running time of three hours and 12 minutes.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.