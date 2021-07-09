Aspiring scholar musicians to perform Sunday

Sharilyn Tuttle, vocal: Tuttle is a senior at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She plans to graduate in December with a bachelor of arts in psychology. Music always has been a vital part of her life that allows her to truly express herself. With music, she has been able to express her personal struggles with mental health while also creating music for others who are struggling. She will perform an original work, “More Life to Live.”

Lydia Eliason, vocal: Eliason has been involved with singing, piano, some trumpet and guitar, and theater her whole life. A 2019 Grand Island Senior High graduate, she has many ideas of where and what she wants to do once she graduates, including singer/songwriter, musical theater performer, music teacher and/or worship leader. She will perform “The Wizard and I” from “Wicked” (with Jared Hansen, accompanist) and “How Great Thou Art” with a soundtrack.

Wyatt Kohles, piano: A Grand Island native, Kohles graduated summa cum laude from Grand Island Senior High in spring 2020. He began piano lessons in the summer of 2010 and took private lessons from Diana Hofrichter for eight years. He is continuing his musical education at Hastings College. He will perform “Bagatelles No. 1 and 10, Opus 5” by Alexander Tcherepnin and “Nocturne No. 1, Opus 55” by Frederic Chopin.