Aspiring scholar musicians to perform Sunday

Six, talented young musicians will grace the stage at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Island Senior High auditorium — the first performance there since the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020.
The free public concert will be presented by past recipients of Patrons of Music scholarships in conjunction with the kickoff of the 2021-22 Grand Island Concert Association season.
The new season will begin Sept. 8 at the high school auditorium. Season subscriptions, which are $60 for seven concerts, will be available at Sunday’s concert.
The scholar-artists, who will perform selected pieces including some original works, are:
Madeline Luehr Smith, piano: Smith lives with her husband, Phillip, and son, Titus, in Wood River. She teaches seventh and eighth grade English at Wood River Rural High School, from which she graduated in 2015. She attended Concordia University of Nebraska in Seward, graduating in 2019 with her bachelor of science in middle and high school English education. She will perform an original work, “Redemption,” and “Whitewater Chopsticks,” adapted and arranged by Calvin Jones
Grant Cole, trumpet: Cole is a 2019 graduate of Grand Island Senior High and attends the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he majors in mathematics and economics. He is heavily involved in the musical ensembles at UNO. He will perform “Portrait of a Trumpet,” composed by Sammy Nestico.
Sharilyn Tuttle, vocal: Tuttle is a senior at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She plans to graduate in December with a bachelor of arts in psychology. Music always has been a vital part of her life that allows her to truly express herself. With music, she has been able to express her personal struggles with mental health while also creating music for others who are struggling. She will perform an original work, “More Life to Live.”
Lydia Eliason, vocal: Eliason has been involved with singing, piano, some trumpet and guitar, and theater her whole life. A 2019 Grand Island Senior High graduate, she has many ideas of where and what she wants to do once she graduates, including singer/songwriter, musical theater performer, music teacher and/or worship leader. She will perform “The Wizard and I” from “Wicked” (with Jared Hansen, accompanist) and “How Great Thou Art” with a soundtrack.
Wyatt Kohles, piano: A Grand Island native, Kohles graduated summa cum laude from Grand Island Senior High in spring 2020. He began piano lessons in the summer of 2010 and took private lessons from Diana Hofrichter for eight years. He is continuing his musical education at Hastings College. He will perform “Bagatelles No. 1 and 10, Opus 5” by Alexander Tcherepnin and “Nocturne No. 1, Opus 55” by Frederic Chopin.
Kaitlyn Schreiner, vocal: Schreiner, a 2017 Grand Island Senior High alumna, recently graduated from Hastings College with a bachelor of music in vocal performance and a minor in Spanish. She plans to pursue a master’s in vocal performance in fall 2022. She studies with Kelli Van Meter. She will perform “Vanilla Ice Cream” by Jerry Bock, from the musical “She Loves Me,” and “Morgen” by Richard Strauss.
The Patrons of Music program, an outgrowth of the concert association, has been awarding scholarships for nearly 40 years. Starting with one $500 award, the Patrons’ awards now number five, one-year awards of $1,000 each.
The named scholarships are The Jack Learned Memorial Family Scholarship, The David and Jean Harris Family Scholarship, The Dwaine Kubicek Scholarship, the Irma Louise “Pat” Nichols and the GICA Patron of Music Scholarship.
Scholarship applications open online in December and are due in mid-February. The scholarships are awarded in conjunction with the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation.
More information about donating to the Patrons of Music or purchasing season memberships can be found at giconcerts.org.