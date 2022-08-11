Bygone Book Club opens second season on Saturday

The Bygone Book Club will return for its second season at the Grand Island Public Library starting Saturday, Aug. 13.

The club is a partnership between the Grand Island Public Library and the Hall County Historical Society and features local historians leading a monthly book discussion featuring Hall County or Nebraska history.

There is no cost to join the book club, however participants are responsible for obtaining their own books or checking out books from the library.

The book for discussion on Saturday is “A Warrior of the People: How Susan La Flesche Overcame Racial and Gender Inequality to become America’s first Indian Doctor,” by Joe Starita, and will be led by Michelle Setlik of the Hall County Historical Society.

On March 14, 1889, Susan La Flesche received her medical degree — becoming the first Native American doctor in U.S. history. She earned her degree 31 years before women could vote and 35 years before Indians could become citizens in their own country. By age 26, she became the doctor to her tribe.

“Overnight, she acquired 1,244 patients scattered across 850 square miles of rolling countryside with few roads. Her patients often were desperately poor and desperately sick — tuberculosis, small pox, measles, influenza — families scattered miles apart, whose last hope was a young woman who spoke their language and knew their customs.”

After 21 years of teaching, Starita retired from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications in 2021. He has authored three award-winning non-fiction books that enhanced understanding of Native American history.

The book discussion is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, at the library, 1124 W. Second St. (Note: the library is closed to the general public on Saturday).

For more information, contact Shaun Klee at 308-385-5333, ext. 106, or shaunk@gilibrary.org

Assemblage sculptures by Nelson featured in JDAC gallery

HASTINGS — Assemblage sculptures created by Hastings artist Jo Nelson will be showcased in the west gallery at Hastings College’s Jackson Dinsdale Art Center from Aug. 15 to Sept. 16.

Nelson began her career as an artist in Sioux City, Iowa. In the late 1970s she moved to Hastings where she was recognized as a prominent local artist. By the mid-1980’s Nelson and her partner, Bill Nelson, were maintaining a studio and residence in Palm Beach, Florida, as well.

Bill managed her career, exhibiting her work in juried art expositions from Lincoln Center in New York City to venues in Santa Fe, New Mexico; Chicago, Illinois; Nashville, Tennessee; Key West, Florida; Alexandria, Virginia; Seattle, Washington; and Dallas, Texas, to name a few.

With no formal training, her career as a folk artist started as a painter. She taught herself serigraphy and worked in that medium for many years. She found more success when she began making assemblages.

With a keen interest in Asian and African objects and philosophy, Nelson became well-known and critically acclaimed for her compositional skills. Armed with an extensive inventory of collected objects, this prolific artist created a large corpus of work that found homes in national and international collections.

With the restrictions of the COVID pandemic, Jo and Bill returned to Nebraska full-time, and Jo continues to make art in her Hastings studio at the age of 84.

A closing reception for the artist is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the gallery, 700 E. 12th St., in Hastings.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; there is no admission charge.

Gaming group to host Scrabble night

Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.

The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required while in the building.

For more information, call La Vonne Catron at 308-382-2663.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” will be held over this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Abandoned by her family, Kya Clark, otherwise known to the townspeople of Barkley Cove as the Marsh Girl, is mysterious and wild. “Where the Crawdads Sing” is a coming-of-age story of a young girl raised by the marshlands of the south in the 1950s. When the town hotshot is found dead, and inexplicably linked to Kya, the Marsh Girl is the prime suspect in his murder case.

This film is rated PG-13 for sexual content and some violence including a sexual assault.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.