Cassandré to highlight Grand Island Concert Association season

Grand Island native Cassandré Faimon-Haygood — Branson’s Voice of an Angel — will return home to headline the season finale of the 2021-2022 Grand Island Concert Association season on April 10, 2022.

The curtain will rise on the association’s season with a free public concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in the Grand Island Senior High auditorium with performances by former music scholarship winners, a preview of the entire upcoming season and the sale of season subscriptions.

Touring artists, booked through Allied Concert Services, scheduled for the remainder of the season include:

— Presidio Brass, Sept. 8: Since forming in 2006, Presidio Brass has succeeded as the face of a new generation in brass entertainment. By combining a brass quintet, piano and percussion with fresh, original arrangements, their unique sound has become a trademark for the ensemble from San Diego. Presidio Brass has performed throughout the U.S. and in Canada and China.

— Waking up in America, Sept. 30: Imagine emigrating from Croatia to perform in America. That’s what Tajci and her sister Sanya have done. Together with a pianist and guitarist, they present their take on the Great American Songbook, from an immigrant’s point of view.

