Cassandré to highlight Grand Island Concert Association season

Grand Island native Cassandré Faimon-Haygood — Branson’s Voice of an Angel — will return home to headline the season finale of the 2021-2022 Grand Island Concert Association season on April 10, 2022.
The curtain will rise on the association’s season with a free public concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in the Grand Island Senior High auditorium with performances by former music scholarship winners, a preview of the entire upcoming season and the sale of season subscriptions.
Touring artists, booked through Allied Concert Services, scheduled for the remainder of the season include:
— Presidio Brass, Sept. 8: Since forming in 2006, Presidio Brass has succeeded as the face of a new generation in brass entertainment. By combining a brass quintet, piano and percussion with fresh, original arrangements, their unique sound has become a trademark for the ensemble from San Diego. Presidio Brass has performed throughout the U.S. and in Canada and China.
— Waking up in America, Sept. 30: Imagine emigrating from Croatia to perform in America. That’s what Tajci and her sister Sanya have done. Together with a pianist and guitarist, they present their take on the Great American Songbook, from an immigrant’s point of view.
— Folk Legacy, Oct. 4: A trio of seasoned folk musicians presents the best of the folk era. From Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger to The Kingston Trio, The Limeliters and the Brothers 4, the familiar melodies and beloved lyrics pour forth from this talented trio.
— Veritas, Nov. 6: The powerful cross-over male vocal quintet Veritas bridges the gap between classical precision and popular culture. From Broadway to sacred, pop to classical, opera to rock n’ roll, Veritas displays unmatched vocal prowess performing legendary hits.
— David Shannon, Feb. 27: This Irish tenor has been singing professionally for more than 25 years. He is renowned for his engaging style and charming personality and recently released his second solo album Abhaile. He has played some of Broadway’s most famous roles in “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Miss Saigon.”
— Kassia Ensemble, March 14: A rare combination of string quartet (two violins, viola and cello) and trumpet offers a program of classical favorites. This blend of strings and brass produces an interesting and classy sound augmented by a relaxed and comfortable rapport with the audience.
— Cassandré, “Voice of an Angel,” April 10: Cassandré’s powerful soprano voice will fill the auditorium with a wide selection of songs from her ever-popular Branson repertoire with the support of equally talented musicians. This will be a memorable homecoming for this native daughter.
A season membership to the series is $60, with students 18 and under admitted with no charge. Subscriptions are available now. Past members will be contacted by mail. Anyone interested in joining may call 308-382-4176 or 308-384-3554.
People attending the free concert July 11 will be able to join for the season at the event. A membership form also can be downloaded at giconcerts.org or from facebook.com/grandislandconcertassociation.